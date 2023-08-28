FVLCRUM Exceeds Target Fund Size and Closes on Over $302 Million in Fund Commitments

"The market reaction to FVLCRUM demonstrates that aligning impact and alpha can drive compelling results," says Chijioke Asomugha, Partner at FVLCRUM. Tweet this

The Fund will target control equity investments in diverse companies of scale that demonstrate significant potential for growth and sustainable competitive advantages. The target sectors include government contracting, healthcare, and technology-enabled business services, which the team has extensive investment experience in.

About FVLCRUM Partners

FVLCRUM Partners, dba FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group, is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualified for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. For more information, visit http://www.fvlcrum.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Bendetson, FVLCRUM, 202-960-1170, [email protected], www.fvlcrum.com

SOURCE FVLCRUM