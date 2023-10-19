FVLCRUM Funds Completes Acquisition of Advanced IT Concepts, Inc., Adding Another Platform to FVLCRUM Funds' Growing Portfolio

"We are thrilled to add such a differentiated and attractive platform to FVLCRUM's IT Services portfolio," shares Chijioke Asomugha, Partner of FVLCRUM Funds. "Our equity capital, strategic alignment and experienced network of resources should drive accelerated growth for the business." Post this

AITC is a core component in FVLCRUM Funds' larger strategy to build a premier cyber security and IT systems integrator of scale. "We are thrilled to add such a differentiated and attractive platform to FVLCRUM's IT Services portfolio," shares Chijioke Asomugha, Partner of FVLCRUM Funds. "Our equity capital, strategic alignment and experienced network of resources should drive accelerated growth for the business."

Chijioke Asomugha and Marques Martin, Partners at FVLCRUM Funds, led the transaction. Andre Castillo, Vice President, and Rebecca Bendetson, Associate, also supported the transaction. Womble Bond Dickinson served as legal counsel to FVLCRUM Funds on the transaction.

About FVLCRUM Funds

FVLCRUM Funds is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies in the sectors of healthcare services, business services, and government contracting. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap and has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualified for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. For more information, visit http://www.fvlcrum.com.

