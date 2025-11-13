FVLCRUM Invests in Professional Security Consultants Through SafeTouch Security Platform

FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group has completed an investment in Professional Security Consultants (PSC), a national provider of physical security guard services. The investment, made through FVLCRUM's SafeTouch Security platform, brings together two industry leaders to offer integrated physical and electronic security solutions to clients nationwide.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group ("FVLCRUM" or "FVLCRUM Funds") has completed an investment in Professional Security Consultants ("PSC"), a leading national provider of physical security guard services. The investment in PSC was made through SafeTouch Security ("SafeTouch"), FVLCRUM's existing electronic security platform. The businesses now offer a comprehensive suite of both physical and electronic security solutions.

Together, PSC and SafeTouch have national reach and provide a wide range of integrated security services. "SafeTouch and PSC bring best-in-class, tech-enabled physical and electronic security solutions to our core Fortune 500 and real estate customers nationwide," says Andre Castillo, Junior Partner at FVLCRUM.

"PSC has always stood for more than just security. We're a trusted partner built on integrity and service," said Gal Yaniv, President of PSC. "We're excited to grow with our new partners who share our strategic vision."

Founded in 1985, PSC delivers contract-based security personnel across the United States to a broad client base that includes shopping centers, hospitals, residential communities, hospitality groups, academic institutions, event venues, government, and municipal buildings. PSC is recognized for its long-standing client relationships and exceptional service quality.

"The exceptional team at PSC has built and maintained a strong reputation for reliability and service over the last four decades," Harrison Perry, Managing Partner at FVLCRUM, said. "Our goal at FVLCRUM is to provide companies like PSC the resources necessary to continue scaling their businesses– and this investment further solidifies their position as a leading national security business, positioning them for future expansion."

Greg Morris, CEO of SafeTouch Security, adds, "Joining hands with PSC marks an important step forward for SafeTouch. Their exceptional history of providing trusted security services in conjunction with our technology-driven approach will allow us to grow immensely while expanding our impact nationwide."

The transaction was led by Managing Partner Harrison Perry, Junior Partner Andre Castillo, and Senior Associate Levi Kirkland from FVLCRUM's investment team. The transaction was banked by Intrepid Investment Bankers.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL SECURITY CONSULTANTS (PSC):

Professional Security Consultants (PSC) is a national provider of security solutions employing thousands of personnel across the country. PSC's offerings include security officers, executive protection, event security, and security management. PSC is recognized for its long-standing client relationships and dedication to safeguarding communities. For more information, please visitwww.pscsite.com.

ABOUT SAFETOUCH SECURITY:

For more than 30 years, SafeTouch Security has provided trusted security services to both residential and commercial clients nationwide. The company combines advanced technology, professional installation, and 24/7 monitoring to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer. Recognized as a Top 20 Systems Integrator, SafeTouch continues to expand its presence with a hybrid approach that integrates electronic and physical security. For more information, please visitwww.safetouch.com.

ABOUT FVLCRUM:

FVLCRUM Funds is a growth-driven private equity firm investing in lower middle-market companies that provide mission-critical services to large enterprises and governments. Since 2013, the team has applied a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. wealth gap, aligning investment performance with meaningful societal impact. For more information, www.fvlcrum.com.

Media Contact

Vinita Medithi, FVLCRUM, 1 202-960-1170, [email protected], www.fvlcrum.com

SOURCE FVLCRUM