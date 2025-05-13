FWI Added to OASIS+ 8(a) Contract Vehicle, Expanding Opportunities

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) has earned a spot on the OASIS+ Small Business and 8(a) contract vehicles—one of the government's largest and most competitive professional services programs. This major win keeps the door open for FWI to support more federal agencies with high-quality writing, research, and technical services.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), a leading government contracting firm, has been awarded a seat on the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Small Business and 8(a) contract vehicles, which are multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. OASIS+ is the largest governmentwide, multi-agency contract program that provides professional services. These IDIQs consist of a 5-year base period with an option for an additional 5 years, and no maximum ceiling value.

"These wins are really going to take us to the next level," said Mitchell Cho, FWI Chief Executive Officer. "OASIS+ is the gold-standard of contracting vehicles and our team's ability to win a contract like this reinforces the hard work they do every day to support our customers."

The General Services Administration (GSA) states OASIS+ "represents a bold step by GSA to innovate on the successes and opportunities gleaned from the OASIS program over the years." FWI's services will seek to provide integrated solutions across multiple disciplines, to include Management and Advisory, Technical and Engineering, and Research and Development.

"The OASIS+ vehicle represents the continuation of how FWI will continue to support both our customers and employees," said Marc Fain, FWI Chief Revenue Officer. "This win continues FWI's ongoing story of partnership with the government. We expect to continue our growth over the coming years through our team's dedication to delivering the highest quality services to not only our current 80+ Federal agency customers but the rest of government as well."

If you are interested in partnering with FWI on OASIS+, contact [email protected].

The views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the White House, the Executive Office of the President, or any other element of the Federal Government.

About FedWriters, Inc. (FWI):

FWI is a professional writing, scientific and technical research, and communications company that specializes in providing a wide range of technical reports, surveys, research studies, training materials, policy documents, and multimedia content to multiple government agencies. With a dedicated team of more than 300 employees, FWI is committed to excellence and innovation in supporting its clients' missions.

For more information about FWI and its services, please visit www.fedwriters.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Casas, FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), 1 703-872-7848, [email protected], https://www.fedwriters.com/

SOURCE FedWriters, Inc. (FWI)