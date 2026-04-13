FWI Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner, recognizing its strong, people-first culture among organizations with 150+ employees. Selected from over 42,000 invited companies, the honor is based on confidential employee feedback measuring engagement and workplace experience. Leadership emphasized that the recognition reflects FWI's commitment to listening to employees and fostering a supportive, empowering environment.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our team members. As a company, we are intentional about listening, responding, and continuously improving the employee experience," said Susan Parr, FWI Chief Operating Officer. "Our people are the foundation of FWI's success, and we are proud to foster a culture where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About FWI:

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) is a professional writing, scientific and technical research, and communications company that specializes in providing a wide range of technical reports, surveys, research studies, training materials, policy documents, and multimedia content to multiple government agencies. With a dedicated team of employees, FWI is committed to excellence and innovation in supporting its clients' missions.

For more information about FWI and its services, please visit www.fedwriters.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Casas, FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), 1 703-872-7848, [email protected], https://www.fedwriters.com/

SOURCE FedWriters, Inc. (FWI)