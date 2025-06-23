FWI Named a Winner of The Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2025 Award

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the second year in a row, highlighting its people-first culture, employee satisfaction, and commitment to innovation, flexibility, and shared values.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedWriters®, Inc. (FWI), a leading government contracting firm, has been awarded The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2025 honor. "We've always believed our greatest asset is our people, and being a two-time Washington Post Top Workplace validates our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation thrives and every team member feels valued and empowered," said Amanda Gaffrey, FWI Director of Talent Acquisition. "This recognition reflects the collaborative culture we've built together. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to attracting diverse talent who share our passion for excellence and can contribute to our community."

"Being named a Washington Post Top Workplace two years in a row is a testament to the employee experience we offer and our belief that people do their best work when they feel valued," said Mitchell Cho, FWI CEO. "This honor reflects FWI's passion, resilience, and commitment to making a difference to the lives of our workforce."

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Alongside this recognition, FWI is also honored to be an Engineering.com 2025 Top Workplace for Engineers as well as a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner. Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture:

Work-Life Flexibility: This award celebrates organizations for providing options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employee's concerns.

Compensation & Benefits: This award celebrates the organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards but also with the appreciation for their work.

Purpose & Values: This award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

About FedWriters, Inc. (FWI):

FWI is a professional writing, scientific and technical research, and communications company that specializes in providing a wide range of technical reports, surveys, research studies, training materials, policy documents, and multimedia content to multiple government agencies. With a dedicated team of more than 250 employees, FWI is committed to excellence and innovation in supporting its clients' missions.

For more information about FWI and its services, please visit www.fedwriters.com.

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together. ™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Casas, FWI, 1 7038727848, [email protected], https://www.fedwriters.com/

SOURCE FWI