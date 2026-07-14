FWI Promotes Anthony Stong to Vice President of Operations

Anthony Stong has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at FedWriters, Inc. (FWI). In this role, he will lead key operational functions supporting program management, contract performance, and organizational growth. Since joining FWI in 2021, Anthony has strengthened the company's Program Management Office and helped support its continued expansion. His promotion comes as FWI builds on a strong start to 2026 and an expanding contract vehicle portfolio.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony Stong, Director of Program Management at FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, effective June 1. In this senior leadership role, Anthony will lead FWI's program management function and oversee operational areas tied to contract performance, opportunity development, talent acquisition, and organizational growth. Working in close partnership with Chief Operating Officer Susan Parr and FWI's executive team, Anthony will help advance the scalable delivery model needed to support FWI's growth across its more than 80 federal agency customers.

"I have been nothing but impressed with Anthony since the day he joined FWI, and I am grateful for everything he has done for our company," said Mitchell Cho, FWI CEO.

Since joining FWI in June 2021, Anthony has earned respect across the company for his leadership, professionalism, and ability to manage complex priorities with confidence and composure. As leader of FWI's Program Management Office, he has strengthened the operational framework that supports FWI's federal programs, helping teams stay focused on mission delivery while ensuring employees have the guidance, resources, and support they need to succeed.

In the lead-up to this promotion, FWI has recorded more than 20 new contract awards and task orders in the first 6 months of 2026, adding new engagements with long-standing customers like NIST and NOAA. FWI is also expanding its contract vehicle portfolio with positions on the MDA SHIELD IDIQ, Library of Congress FEDLINK, and a new GSA Multiple Award Schedule.

"I'm proud of what this team has built and excited about where we're headed," said Anthony. "FWI has an exceptional group of people doing meaningful work across some of the most important programs in the federal government. We have the talent and the contract vehicles to grow significantly from here."

He continued, "This role is an opportunity to continue to build the organizational infrastructure, and to make sure the people doing the work every day have the leadership and support they deserve."

Anthony is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and a Battalion Commander. His nearly 20 years of service help explain one of his greatest strengths—his ability to remain composed under pressure while leading with clarity, purpose, and care for the people around him. Anthony's leadership reflects a principle familiar across military service: mission first, people always. At FWI, that philosophy shows in the way he supports teams, strengthens operations, and helps ensure employees have the resources they need to do their best work for the customers and missions they serve.

Media Contact

Abigail Casas, FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), 1 703-872-7848, [email protected], https://www.fedwriters.com/

SOURCE FedWriters, Inc. (FWI)