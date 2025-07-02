FX Replay Launches Public Beta of "Battles" -- A New Way to Practice Trading Together

"We created FX Replay to help traders practice with intention. Battles is our way of making that practice more social, more exciting, and more competitive." – Rodrigo Collao, CEO of FX Replay Post this

Battles is designed as a step forward in blending structured practice with friendly competition. The focus is on helping traders improve by giving them a more engaging way to learn, compete, have fun, and grow together.

"We created FX Replay to help traders practice with intention. Battles is our way of making that practice more social, more exciting, and more competitive," said Rodrigo Collao, CEO of FX Replay. "After seeing the demand firsthand in Dubai, we knew it was time to launch something new to allow traders to learn and practice, improve their skills and psychology together."

In Battles, traders can:

Compete solo, 1v1 or in groups

Trade through live conditions using real historical data

Stress-test strategies in a timed, competitive setting

Earn leaderboard rankings and share results with the community

Importantly, FXR Battles is available free during its public beta. That means traders at any stage — whether just getting started or already highly experienced — can jump in and explore what it's like to trade in a new way.

FX Replay believes the future of trading practice isn't just about backtesting alone — it's about building a supportive community, creating tools that help traders feel more confident, and making learning enjoyable. Whether you're calling out a friend for a rematch or joining a weekend tournament, Battles is here to help you improve and enjoy the journey.

Try Battles now at https://www.fxreplay.com/battles/home.

About FX Replay

Founded in 2022, FX Replay is a browser-based platform focused on helping traders grow through strategy-first backtesting. Designed to be fast, intuitive, and accessible, it supports forex, crypto, and futures traders who want to improve through practice. FX Replay helps users test strategies, journal trades, and now, through Battles, engage in social, gamified trading scenarios that bring energy and fun to skill development.

To learn more, visit fxreplay.com.

Media Contact

Nicolina Saveli, FX Replay, 1 9055157349, [email protected], https://www.fxreplay.com/

SOURCE FX Replay