FXExpress Publications, Inc. Names FXExpress Travelers of the Year

For the second year, the publishing company awarded winners in seven categories

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FXExpress Publications, Inc., the family of publications including Global Traveler, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com, named its 2024 winners for the FXExpress Traveler of the Year awards. This marks the second year the company has awarded these titles.

FXExpress accepted essay submissions across seven categories:

Airlines: Most Trips in the Last Year

Hotels: Most Interesting Stays

Destination, Leisure: Most Interesting Trip

Destination, Business: Most Interesting Trip

Hotel Points: Best Use of Points on Trip

Airline Mileage: Best Use of Mileage on Trip

Affinity Credit Card: How a Card Program Helped Plan the Trip of a Lifetime

Most winners were honored at an event at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, on Aug. 12, in conjunction with The Trazees awards from trazeetravel.com, and others will be celebrated Sept. 19 at an event at New York City's Lotos Club, in concert with the Wherever Awards from whereverfamily.com. All winners will be featured in the November issue of Global Traveler magazine.

The following winners were named:

Airlines: Most Trips in the Last Year — Lori Lucas , who travels so much she has gained United Airlines Global Services status

, who travels so much she has gained United Airlines Global Services status Hotels: Most Interesting Stays — Jonathan Fuchs , listing these three top hotels from recent stays: Park Hyatt Siem Reap , Park Hyatt Auckland and Andaz Vienna

, listing these three top hotels from recent stays: , and Andaz Vienna Destination, Leisure: Most Interesting Trip — Iris Childress , traveling by train from London to Edinburgh , and staying at Witchery by the Castle

, traveling by train from to , and staying at Witchery by the Castle Destination, Business: Most Interesting Trip — Tucker Axum , visiting Sarajevo and reinforcing what he already knew — we are more alike than different

, visiting and reinforcing what he already knew — we are more alike than different Hotel Points: Best Use of Points on Trip — Eric Ludwig , who planned a delayed honeymoon trip to Hawai'i, 10 years later and with two kids, using points

, who planned a delayed honeymoon trip to Hawai'i, 10 years later and with two kids, using points Airline Mileage: Best Use of Mileage on Trip — Sue Castorino , using American Airlines and United Airlines miles to fly premium class to Italy for her birthday

, using American Airlines and United Airlines miles to fly premium class to for her birthday Affinity Credit Card: How a Card Program Helped Plan the Trip of a Lifetime — Eric Chiang , who used the United Club Infinite Card by Chase to take his 18-year-old nephew to the Paris Olympic Games

At the Aug. 12 event, one winner was selected to win two business-class tickets on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The winning names, Jonathan Fuchs, was drawn at random.

