FXExpress Publications, Inc. Names Industry Leader Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --FXExpress Publications, Inc., the family of publications including Global Traveler, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com, names its Industry Leader Awards, a hand-selected group of the best in the travel industry, for the third year in a row.

This year's honorees are:

Best Aviation Industry Leader: Mitsuko Tottori , CEO & President, Japan Airlines

Best Hotel Industry Leader: Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton Hotels

Best Cruise Line Industry Leader: Kristin Karst, Co-Founder & Executive VP, AmaWaterways

Best Airport Industry Leader: Ralph Cutié, Airport Director, Miami International Airport

Best Green Initiatives & Sustainability Industry Leader: Eric Caplan, Sustainability and Resilience Program Director, Tampa International Airport

Best Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Industry Leader: Tyronne Stoudemire, Senior Vice President, Global DEI, Hyatt Hotel Corporation

"This list includes the travel industry's most influential leaders, those making lasting impacts on travel, the world and its people. We're honored to recognize them and privileged to work alongside them in the industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Congratulations to the very deserving honorees!"

The team at FXExpress Publications, Inc. submitted nominations for industry leaders in each of the categories. Once all nominations, submitted with a brief reasoning for each, were compiled, a survey was distributed to all members of the FXExpress team to select the final Industry Leader honoree.

The winners will be awarded at an event at The Lotos Club in New York City on Sept. 19. Learn more at globaltravelerusa.com.

