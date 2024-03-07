FyberX and GreenKey Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement

FyberX, an advanced biomaterials sciences company, is honored to announce that GreenKey, a technology company focused on converting agricultural waste and marine biomass into sustainable cellulose pulp and biomass extractions, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for textiles and footwear. FyberX is executing its strategy to bring disruptive, innovative processing technology into the production of regenerative advanced cellulosic fibers.
DANVILLE, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FyberX, an advanced biomaterials sciences company, is honored to announce that GreenKey, a technology company focused on converting agricultural waste and marine biomass into sustainable cellulose pulp and biomass extractions, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for textiles and footwear. FyberX is executing its strategy to bring disruptive, innovative processing technology into the production of natural fibers and advanced cellulosics.
Ben Young, FyberX founder & CEO, said, "We are so excited to work with GreenKey to tackle the global environmental challenges of the textile industry. The disruptive nature of GreenKey's technology enables FyberX to process a wide variety of feedstocks at ambient conditions, drastically reducing the energy and water needed to produce sustainable textiles. FyberX is providing brands and consumers with the environmentally conscious materials they desire. GreenKey's team has a unique understanding and ability to engineer next-generation alternative cellulosic materials for our industry."
Jake Cahill, CEO of GreenKey, said, "We look forward to working with FyberX to commercialize our processing technology within the textile supply chain. We are confident that FyberX has the team and expertise to achieve our mutual goals and build a long-term, successful relationship with GreenKey."
FyberX: FyberX is on a mission to revolutionize how fibers are processed. Unlike traditional fiber processors, we use cutting-edge material science, green chemistry, and responsibly sourced natural fibers to create high-quality, eco-friendly textiles that are easily integrated into existing production processes. Our drop-in fibers reduce the industrial environmental impact and deliver cost-effective solutions for our customers.
GreenKey: With offices in Tennessee and North Carolina, the company's disruptive pulping technology focuses on sustainable alternatives for converting agricultural waste and marine biomass for use in paper, film, and packaging industries.
