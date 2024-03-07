FyberX and GreenKey Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement

Ben Young, FyberX founder & CEO, "FyberX is providing brands and consumers with the environmentally conscious materials they desire." Post this

Jake Cahill, CEO of GreenKey, said, "We look forward to working with FyberX to commercialize our processing technology within the textile supply chain. We are confident that FyberX has the team and expertise to achieve our mutual goals and build a long-term, successful relationship with GreenKey."

FyberX: FyberX is on a mission to revolutionize how fibers are processed. Unlike traditional fiber processors, we use cutting-edge material science, green chemistry, and responsibly sourced natural fibers to create high-quality, eco-friendly textiles that are easily integrated into existing production processes. Our drop-in fibers reduce the industrial environmental impact and deliver cost-effective solutions for our customers.

GreenKey: With offices in Tennessee and North Carolina, the company's disruptive pulping technology focuses on sustainable alternatives for converting agricultural waste and marine biomass for use in paper, film, and packaging industries.

