FYC Labs Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-growing Private Companies in America

With a three-year revenue growth of over 450%, FYC ranked No. 39 in IT Services, No. 116 in California, No. 3 in Sacramento- Roseville- Folsom, CA and No. 791 overall on the Inc. 5000 list. Many leading companies such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time among so many leading companies," said Justin Fortier CEO of FYC Labs. "Our growth is a testament to our dedicated team who always work one step ahead of the curve for our clients. FYC Labs has been an innovative technology partner providing businesses with top-notch solutions for the past decade, and we're proud to continue to serve this mission."

Continuing the momentum of business growth, FYC Labs recently acquired SpellBox AI, a versatile AI coding assistant. This tech will be available to all users on the FYC Labs website for a quick and easy solution to coding. In addition to being recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Fortier was also honored earlier this year by San Diego Business Journal as one of the "40 under 40" next top business leaders.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About FYC:

For over a decade, FYC Labs has been a leading design and development agency dedicated to empowering businesses. We offer a range of services including engineering expertise, UI/UX web and product design, and strategic guidance. Our team is committed to understanding the unique needs of our clients and consistently delivering exceptional results that surpass expectations. As a nationally recognized and award-winning studio, partnering with FYC Labs is the solution to achieving new levels of success and realizing business goals.

Media Contact

Carly O'Brien, FYC Labs, (619)-512-3865, [email protected], www.fyclabs.com

SOURCE FYC Labs