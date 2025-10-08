FYC Syreeta 'Trumpet Lady' Thompson and Tom Nazziola Land as GRAMMY® Contenders for 'With You I'm Born Again'

For Your Grammy® Consideration in the Category of Best Arrangement, Instrumental, and Vocals.

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrated artist, Syreeta Thompson, known as "The Trumpet Lady," joins forces with award-winning composer, Tom Nazziola, to deliver an unforgettable rendition of the timeless classic, "With You I'm Born Again." This stunning arrangement is now up for Grammy® consideration in the category of Best Arrangement, Instrumental, and Vocals.

With Thompson's soaring trumpet lines and Nazziola's masterful arrangement, the recording breathes fresh life into one of music's most beloved classics. This moving track bridges genres—jazz, classical, and soul—while maintaining a universal resonance that speaks directly to the heart of listeners.

Syreeta Thompson is a celebrated trumpeter, recording artist, educator, and advocate for music education. Syreeta has performed across the globe, fusing gospel, jazz, and classical traditions with her distinctive sound. Tom Nazziola is a GRAMMY® nominated composer, arranger, and instrumentalist known for his inventive orchestrations and emotionally rich soundscapes.

"With You I'm Born Again" highlights the power of collaboration, with each artist bringing their artistry to reimagine a classic for a new powerful rendition for music lovers to enjoy. "With You I'm Born Again" is distributed by Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group.

FOR YOUR GRAMMY® CONSIDERATION

Artists: Syreeta "Trumpet Lady" Thompson and Tom Nazziola

Category: Best Arrangement, Instrumental, and Vocals

Track: "With You I'm Born Again"

Listen here.

For more information, please visit:

www.trumpetlady.com

Media Contact

B. Foster, AWJ Platinum PR, 1 (818)806-9789, [email protected], www.awjplatinum.com

SOURCE Syreeta Thompson