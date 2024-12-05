Fynd Expands Strategic Partnership with Centric Software

We chose to partner with Centric because they uniquely offer the 'One Platform, One Team' approach that integrates everything—PLM, Planning, Pricing, Inventory and competitive Market Intelligence Post this

Fynd's decision to expand its partnership with Centric Software is partly due to the results achieved with Centric Product Lifecycle Management (Centric PLM™) implemented in early 2024 for its five brands: Avaasa, Netplay, Fig, DNMX and Yousta. The Fynd/Centric partnership includes rolling out the Centric platform to 50-60 brands, including SHEIN India, and will span fashion, food & beverage, grocery, cosmetics & personal care and consumer electronics as well as other consumer goods.

"Today, we are witnessing Indian companies move from working in silos with fragmented, disparate data, teams and organizations to becoming faster, more agile and highly efficient. With Centric Software, Fynd and its brand partners will aggregate data in one place, streamline processes, optimize and automate tasks and decisions both pre-season and in-season by using the most advanced technologies available," says Farooq Adam, Co-Founder and CEO of Fynd. "Our goal is to capitalize on consumer trends as they emerge, which means anticipating as much as possible in advance and then executing very, very quickly, from a time to market of approximately 100 days, down to 21. To achieve this, we are harmonizing the digital landscape with business decision making as the crux."

"We started leveraging Centric innovations with PLM for product development and go-to-market. As with fashion, when we expand to other categories like grocery, food, beauty and electronics, we need to make the right decisions at a store level every day, every hour. Therefore, we are adopting additional Centric solutions to enhance our capabilities in planning, pricing and inventory optimization as well as tools to anticipate consumer trends for product ideation and innovation," he adds.

"We found Centric's approach to leveraging AI particularly innovative as they are focusing how AI can drive concrete business benefits."

Adam continues, "We chose to partner with Centric because they uniquely offer the 'One Platform, One Team' approach that integrates everything—PLM, Planning, Pricing, Inventory and competitive Market Intelligence as well as Centric's new gen-AI Fashion Inspiration app, to jump-start the ideation process and instantaneously generate new product ideas into a seamless ecosystem. The Centric platform is truly multi-category, multi-process and can handle the complex product requirements of all types of consumer goods which will allow us to take advantage of industry best practices and keep an eye on margins and other KPIs."

"We are expecting huge time savings, increased agility and profitability in the long term. And we are confident that Centric is the only platform capable of accelerating our ambitious growth plans and that they are the right partner for us."

"We are thrilled to work with Fynd, and this new agreement reaffirms our commitment to driving global retail transformation. It is a testament to the tangible benefits our software and teams deliver in India, the Asia-Pacific region and around the world," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We are excited to innovate with Fynd in AI-powered PLM, Planning, Pricing and Inventory Management, and together shape the future of these industries."

Fynd (http://www.fynd.com)

Fynd is a multi-platform tech company established in 2012 specializing in retail solutions that transform businesses across industries. Through strategic partnerships and relentless innovation, Fynd remains committed to shaping the future of AI and driving progress for businesses worldwide.

