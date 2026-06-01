FYZICAL Chicago Announces Grand Opening of New Wicker Park Direct Access Physical Therapy Clinic

FYZICAL Chicago's Wicker Park clinic is now open, expanding the availability of direct access physical therapy clinics in Chicago with advanced rehab, sports performance training and personalized care to help people recover faster and move better.

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FYZICAL Chicago opened its newest Wicker Park location on May 18, 2026, marking a major expansion of its network of direct access physical therapy clinics in Chicago. The clinic offers sports performance training and balance-focused care, bringing it directly to people without the delay of physician referrals.

Keith, Area Director for Wicker Park and clinics such as Irving Park, Lincoln Park, Logan Square and Old Town, says, "Our Wicker Park location represents the next chapter of that vision, our first clinic intentionally designed around sports performance, recovery, and advanced rehabilitation, while continuing to deliver the clinical excellence that defines our brand."

What Makes the Wicker Park Clinic Different?

Unlike clinics that focus solely on isolated injuries, FYZICAL Chicago emphasizes full-body assessment and movement-system correction to address the underlying causes of pain and dysfunction.

The Wicker Park facility offers a performance-focused, technology-enhanced rehab model featuring a 50-foot turf training area, aquatic rehabilitation, medically assisted stretch, sports performance programming and Sensory Performance Testing (SPT), enabling clinicians to detect movement imbalances and deliver more targeted, effective, long-lasting treatment.

Care is delivered in a clean clinical environment designed to support comfort, focus and recovery. Patients benefit from a highly personalized model, with a single provider typically working with just one to two patients to ensure more individualized treatment planning.

The Wicker Park clinic expands FYZICAL Chicago's network of over a dozen locations across the city. Backed by over 70 years of combined clinical experience, the team delivers goal-driven care for people across Chicago.

The clinic offers direct access physical therapy, allowing patients to begin treatment without unnecessary delays. Care plans are customized to address everything from chronic pain and neurological conditions to acute injuries and post-operative recovery, supporting full-body rehabilitation and long-term wellness.

This new clinic was built to serve multiple groups, including:

Seniors managing balance and mobility challenges.

Young athletes focused on performance, injury prevention and recovery.

Post-surgical patients rebuilding strength and function.

Workers' compensation patients returning to physically demanding jobs.

Why Does Direct Access Matter for Patients?

Waiting for referrals often delays recovery. Direct access physical therapy clinics in Chicago allow earlier treatment, supporting faster recovery, earlier pain relief, reduced complications and easier access to care through individualized sessions at FYZICAL Chicago.

Clinic Director Tuli, a Physical Therapist Assistant with four years of clinical experience and certification in dry needling, leads the Wicker Park clinic.

Her approach centers on empowering patients through education and individualized care. "I'm passionate about helping people feel their best and believe in empowering others through education and personalized care to get them back to doing what they love," Tuli shared.

FYZICAL Chicago continues to strengthen its reputation among physical therapy clinics in the city through precision diagnostics such as SPT, integrated strength, mobility and balance recovery, preventive care, and multi-specialty expertise in sports injuries, vestibular therapy, prosthetics and workers' compensation rehabilitation.

People across the area can access the newly opened Wicker Park clinic and begin care without referral delays. Patients are encouraged to explore services and schedule an evaluation for injury recovery, performance training or chronic pain management.

About FYZICAL Chicago

FYZICAL Chicago provides patient-centered physical therapy specializing in balance, mobility, sports performance and rehabilitation. Its direct access model combines advanced technology and clinical care to deliver faster, personalized treatment across Chicago.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, FYZICAL Chicago, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://fyzicalchicago.com/

SOURCE FYZICAL Chicago