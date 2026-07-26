FYZICAL Chicago Announces Vince Isaac as Oak Brook Clinic Director, Expanding Specialized Care for Complex Sports Injuries and Musculoskeletal Conditions

FYZICAL Chicago has welcomed Vince Isaac, PT, DPT, as the new clinic director of its Oak Brook location. He is an orthopedic residency-trained specialist whose background in sports performance and whole-body movement analysis positions the clinic among Chicago's specialized sports injury recovery programs.

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FYZICAL Chicago has appointed Vince Isaac, PT, DPT, as the clinic director of its Oak Brook facility, adding advanced orthopedic expertise to the clinic's sports injury recovery programs in the Chicago area. Dr. Isaac holds an Applied Functional Science (AFS) certification and an orthopedic residency. These credentials anchor a treatment philosophy that evaluates full-body movement patterns rather than isolating the site of pain.

What Sets FYZICAL Chicago Apart for Sports Injury Care in the Chicago Area?

FYZICAL Chicago's Oak Brook clinic offers comprehensive physical therapy services, even without a doctor's referral, helping clients begin their recovery sooner. Providers see one to two patients at a time, creating a focused, individualized environment that complex sports injuries, surgical recoveries, musculoskeletal conditions and balance rehabilitation genuinely require.

Dr. Isaac brings a well-rounded clinical toolkit to this environment. He uses sports manual therapy to address restricted joints and soft tissue tension, while applying trigger point therapy and dry needling to release deep muscular tension and interrupt chronic pain patterns at their source. By examining movement across all three planes of the body, his approach identifies the mechanical contributors to a patient's injury or limitation rather than treating the pain site alone.

"I no longer look at an orthopedic issue as just a localized muscle or joint problem," says Vince Isaac, PT, DPT, clinic director at FYZICAL Chicago. He draws on his AFS background to assess how a client's body moves during real sports or daily activities.

"If a runner comes to me, I am not just looking at their symptom; I am assessing how their foot hits the ground, how their hip stabilizes and how their thoracic spine rotates. I look at golfers' swings to analyze what movements can be harming them or what movements we can improve to keep them playing," he says.

Dr. Isaac notes that more patients now seek care that targets the underlying causes of recurring injuries rather than just managing symptoms. The clinic combines manual therapy, dry needling, and movement screening to lower re-injury risk and promote long-term physical health.

The clinic serves a broad patient base, from competitive and high school athletes navigating sports injuries or pursuing performance conditioning to adults recovering from orthopedic surgery. Seniors addressing balance and mobility challenges, individuals managing chronic musculoskeletal pain and workers pursuing occupational injury rehabilitation also receive care tailored to the specific demands of their situation.

About FYZICAL Chicago

FYZICAL Chicago is a physical therapy practice offering specialized rehabilitation, balance training and sports performance care across the Chicago area. Its clinics are designed around an evidence-based, personalized treatment model that limits patient volume to support focused, one-on-one care guided by advanced clinical methods.

Media Contact

Tori Capraro, FYZICAL Chicago, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://fyzicalchicago.com

SOURCE FYZICAL Chicago