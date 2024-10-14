G-CON announces Optimized by Design™, leveraging PODular and MODular Technologies

Anne Jones, G-CON CEO stated, "G-CON is in a unique position to leverage products from our two business units to provide a single comprehensive turnkey solution with a high degree of optimization for any controlled environment." Post this

"We are delighted to introduce the new hybrid approach to the market," said Philippe Calland, President of GCS. "This product exemplifies our commitment to innovation and quality in cleanroom manufacturing. We believe this will not only streamline processes but also set a new standard in the industry."

For more information on how a hybrid approach can transform your cleanroom project, please visit http://www.gconbio.com.

About GCS

GCS is the leading manufacturer of cleanroom doors, panels and ceilings for the Life Science, Automotive and Semiconductor industries. GCS began manufacturing cleanroom products in 1978 as Panelco/Plasteurop, which was acquired by Summa Equity/G-CON in 2022. Today, GCS has manufacturing locations in the US and France and continues to develop new and innovative products for its comprehensive modular cleanroom portfolio. http://www.plasteurop.com

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com.

