G-CON Announces the Release of New Floorless POD at Interphex 2024

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the global leader in off-site prefabricated cleanroom systems, today announced the release of its latest innovation – the floorlessPOD, the first of its kind on the market. Similar to G-CON standard PODS, the floorlessPOD is a freestanding structure, with fully integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) and is an ideal solution when the cleanroom cannot be structurally supported by the host facility.
The floorlessPOD allows for a more seamless integration to the host facility, enabling direct connection of equipment, utilities, and waste piping to the facility floor. It eliminates the need for the ramps, platforms, and stairs typically required with prefabricated structures that have integrated floors. Multiple floorlessPODs can be connected to create ballroom areas as large as needed for accommodating commercial scale processes.
"G-CON is known for its quality and innovation of prefabricated cleanrooms", stated Anne Jones, CEO of G-CON. "The floorlessPOD continues that tradition. Over the 15-year history of G-CON, we've supplied cleanrooms of all sizes to every major biopharmaceutical company. We've seen how the industry has evolved, and in response to customer demand, we are thrilled to provide a free-standing structure allowing for direct integration with the host facility floor. "
The floorlessPOD will be launched at INTERPHEX 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City, April 16 – 18, Booth #2725.
About G-CON
G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com.
