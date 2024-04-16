G-CON Announces the Release of New Floorless POD at Interphex 2024

G-CON is known for its quality and innovation of prefabricated cleanrooms, and the floorlessPOD continues that tradition. Post this

"G-CON is known for its quality and innovation of prefabricated cleanrooms", stated Anne Jones, CEO of G-CON. "The floorlessPOD continues that tradition. Over the 15-year history of G-CON, we've supplied cleanrooms of all sizes to every major biopharmaceutical company. We've seen how the industry has evolved, and in response to customer demand, we are thrilled to provide a free-standing structure allowing for direct integration with the host facility floor. "

The floorlessPOD will be launched at INTERPHEX 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City, April 16 – 18, Booth #2725.

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com.

