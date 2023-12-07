G-CON Clean Solutions Begins Manufacturing in the United States

G-CON Clean Solutions launches manufacturing in College Station, TX and delivers its first US customer order
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the global leader in off-site prefabricated cleanroom systems, today announced that its new cleanroom door manufacturing line is operational, and it has delivered its first order for a US client, a landmark milestone for the company.
Earlier this year, G-CON announced the launch of its Clean Solutions business and establishment of new manufacturing operations at its College Station, Texas site, further expanding its portfolio of comprehensive and flexible turnkey cleanroom solutions.
"We are pleased to have our first successful delivery of our G-CON Clean Solution doors. The manufacturing in the US continues to uphold the quality of our products as well as the consistency and reliability of our deliveries," stated Philippe Calland, President of G-CON Clean Solutions. "We will continue to expand our manufacturing operations to ceiling systems and accessories to accommodate not only the life sciences industries but also other industries such as semiconductor, electric vehicles (EV) battery manufacturing and medical technology devices."
Media Contact
Patricia Stancati, G-CON Manufacturing, 979-431-0700, [email protected], https://www.gconbio.com/
SOURCE G-CON Manufacturing
