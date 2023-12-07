G-CON Clean Solutions Begins Manufacturing in the United States

G-CON Clean Solutions launches manufacturing in College Station, TX and delivers its first US customer order

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the global leader in off-site prefabricated cleanroom systems, today announced that its new cleanroom door manufacturing line is operational, and it has delivered its first order for a US client, a landmark milestone for the company.

Earlier this year, G-CON announced the launch of its Clean Solutions business and establishment of new manufacturing operations at its College Station, Texas site, further expanding its portfolio of comprehensive and flexible turnkey cleanroom solutions.