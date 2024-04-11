G-CON Clean Solutions to Showcase Products at INTERPHEX 2024

G-CON Clean Solutions will be showcasing its line of cleanroom products at INTERPHEX 2024.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Clean Solutions, a global leader in modular cleanroom systems, today announced that it will be showcasing its line of cleanroom products at INTERPHEX 2024. A focal point will be a display of doors, panels and accessories. G-CON Clean Solutions (GCS) currently manufactures cleanroom doors at its College Station, Texas site and will be expanding its production capabilities to include modular panel manufacturing by the end of Q2 2024.
G-CON Clean Solutions has a broad portfolio of products, many of which are not available from other US cleanroom manufacturers, including cleanroom wall panels up to 23 ft (7m) in height, with fire rating. Such panels are the first cleanroom panels manufactured in the US, that meet the ASTM E-119 certification, a 2-hour rating, expanding their use to high-risk areas.
"It is rare to be able to see the actual products outside of a manufacturing location," stated Philippe Calland, President of G-CON Clean Solutions. "We want customers to be able to see the quality of the products. We will continue to expand our portfolio, including more fire-rated products, in order to provide a complete solution for cleanrooms and other critical areas across all industries."
The suite of G-CON Clean Solutions doors and panels will be on display at INTERPHEX 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City, April 16th – 18, Booth #2725.
About G-CON Clean Solutions
G-CON Clean Solutions is the leading manufacturer of cleanroom doors, panels and ceilings for the Life Science, Automotive and Semiconductor industries. G-CON Clean Solutions began manufacturing cleanroom products in 1978 as Panelco, which was acquired by Summa Equity/G-CON in 2022. Today, G-CON Clean Solutions has manufacturing locations in the US and France and continues to develop new and innovative products for its comprehensive modular cleanroom portfolio.
About G-CON
G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly, on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com
For more information please contact:
Brittany Berryman
Director of Marketing
G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.
6161 Imperial Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Phone: +1 979-431-0700
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.gconbio.com
