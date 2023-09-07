G-CON Manufacturing Welcomes Anita Ortega as Chief Financial Officer

We are thrilled to welcome Anita at this pivotal time for our company. Her experience in small and large organizations brings the perfect mix of skills to ensure we have a rigorous foundation in our financial processes. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Anita at this pivotal time for our company," said Anne Jones, CEO. "Her experience in small and large organizations brings the perfect mix of skills to ensure we have a rigorous foundation in our financial processes. With her leadership and success in building and managing multi-functional financial teams, we know that Anita will be the perfect steward for our financial growth and expansion."

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com

For more information contact:

Brittany Berryman

Director of Marketing

G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.

6161 Imperial Loop, College Station, TX 77845

Phone: 979-431-0700

e-mail: [email protected]

http://www.gconbio.com

Media Contact

Patricia Stancati, G-CON, 979-324-9383, [email protected], https://www.gconbio.com/

Brittany Berryman, G-CON, 979-431-0700, [email protected], https://www.gconbio.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE G-CON