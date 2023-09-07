G-CON Manufacturing Welcomes Anita Ortega as Chief Financial Officer

Ortega joins G-CON as Chief Financial Officer to further enhance the company's leadership team.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the global leader in off-site prefabricated cleanroom systems, today announced that Anita Ortega has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at G-CON, effective immediately. Anita holds over 30 years of experience in managing global finance functions.
Before joining G-CON, Anita served as Vice President of Finance for IDEX Optical Technologies overseeing all finance and accounting functions within the group. She has held leadership positions at Clover Stornetta Farms, JDS Uniphase (now Viavi Solutions), and Fetzer Vineyards (Brown-Forman). Her experience includes leading transformative teams to drive commercial and operational excellence enabling strategic growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Anita at this pivotal time for our company," said Anne Jones, CEO. "Her experience in small and large organizations brings the perfect mix of skills to ensure we have a rigorous foundation in our financial processes. With her leadership and success in building and managing multi-functional financial teams, we know that Anita will be the perfect steward for our financial growth and expansion."
