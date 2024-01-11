G-CON Manufacturing Welcomes Charles Lipeles as Vice President of Business Development and Sales

We are excited to welcome Charles to our organization as we continue to strengthen our BD and Sales teams. His extensive experience and demonstrated success will refine our focus and expand our client base. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Charles to our organization as we continue to strengthen our BD and Sales teams," said Anne Jones, CEO. "His extensive experience and demonstrated success will refine our focus and expand our client base."

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com

