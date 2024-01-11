G-CON Manufacturing Welcomes Charles Lipeles as Vice President of Business Development and Sales

Lipeles will lead the growing sales team and will also lead the Company's sales strategy efforts.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the global leader in off-site prefabricated cleanroom systems, today announced that Charles Lipeles has been appointed Vice President of Business Development and Sales, effective immediately. Charles has led teams to success for over 25 years and has excelled in growing businesses.
Prior to joining G-CON, Charles held various leadership roles at Mecart, Thomas Scientific, Buchi Corporation and VWR International. His latest experience at Mecart included launching a new business unit, establishing partnerships with key architects and substantially increasing the business. He has built and managed teams, managed international key accounts, developed and implemented sales strategies, and launched new businesses and operations. An industrial engineer by education, Charles graduated from West Point and achieved a final rank of Captain in the U.S. Army.
"We are excited to welcome Charles to our organization as we continue to strengthen our BD and Sales teams," said Anne Jones, CEO. "His extensive experience and demonstrated success will refine our focus and expand our client base."
About G-CON
G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com
