G-CON unveils New Branding for its Modular Cleanroom Business Unit

"We are very excited about the new branding," stated Philippe Calland, President GCS business. "It perfectly captures the evolution of the work we are doing, expanding our technology and new market reach, while relying on the core manufacturing expertise and historical achievements of our business."

About GCS

GCS is the leading manufacturer of cleanroom doors, walls and ceiling panels for the Life Science, Automotive and Semiconductor industries. GCS began manufacturing cleanroom products in 1978 as Panelco/Plasteurop, which was acquired by Summa Equity/G-CON in 2022. Today, GCS has manufacturing locations in the US and France and continues to develop new and innovative products for its comprehensive modular cleanroom portfolio. GCS has a network of worldwide installation partners that they work closely with to fulfill end client's needs. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com-clean-solutions or http://www.plasteurop.com.

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Berryman, Director of Marketing, G-CON, +1 979-431-0700, [email protected] , gconbio.com/clean-solutions

