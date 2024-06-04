G-CON Welcomes Jim Hooper as Senior Vice President of Operations

Jim understands what it takes to lead an organization with a strong culture of innovation. His extensive experience will transform and mature the manufacturing and business processes and is aligned with our strategic growth plan as the leader in sustainable cleanrooms." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Jim lead the operations team here in College Station," stated Anne Jones, CEO of G-CON. "Jim understands what it takes to lead an organization with a strong culture of innovation. His extensive experience will transform and mature the manufacturing and business processes and is aligned with our strategic growth plan as the leader in sustainable cleanrooms."

About G-CON Clean Solutions

G-CON Clean Solutions is the leading manufacturer of cleanroom doors, panels and ceilings for the Life Science, Automotive and Semiconductor industries. G-CON Clean Solutions began manufacturing cleanroom products in 1978 as Panelco, which was acquired by Summa Equity/G-CON in 2022. Today, G-CON Clean Solutions has manufacturing locations in the US and France and continues to develop new and innovative products for its comprehensive modular cleanroom portfolio.

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com

