G Force Performance Adds an Impressive Group of Products First Quarter 2024

The newest engine Swap Blocks, the Cummins 4BT and 6BT, also were launched in Q1. The popular Cummins swap blocks complement the existing steel mock-up product line, which includes the LS, SBC, Godzilla, and LT engines. G Force remains committed to enhancing this product line by regularly adding new versions of popular engine and transmission Swap Blocks.

As part of their goal of simplifying engine conversions for DIY enthusiasts, G Force also launched innovative tools such as the Universal Rotating Cylinder Head Stand, Piston and Rod Organizer, and a Lift Plate customized for the Hemi Gen 3 engine, all easily found in the Tools and Accessories Collection.

Likewise, G Force has expanded its range of motor mounts by introducing GF-Z32MM-KIT, explicitly engineered for transitioning to an LS engine and a Z32 transmission. These motor mounts feature a polyurethane isolator, slotted holes for precise positioning, and all necessary hardware for a 1990-1996 Nissan Z32 300ZX.

For Ford Mustang enthusiasts, G Force now offers long tube headers designed for swapping a Ford 7.3L Godzilla engine into a 2005-2015 S197 Mustang. The headers come with high-flow catalytic converters, H-pipe or X-pipe connectors, clamps, hardware, and high-temperature RTV. The connector pipe type is selected at purchase. G Force offers a wide range of parts for the Godzilla to Mustang conversion, including a conversion kit to greatly streamline this powerful engine swap.

If you are a Pontiac G8 owner, get ready to elevate your driving experience with G Force's latest high-performance parts. While the Pontiac G8 is undeniably a remarkable vehicle straight from the factory, G Force recognizes the potential for enhancement with this carefully engineered group of products, which includes the G8 Polyurethane Transmission Mount, for added stability and durability under high-performance driving conditions. Additionally, G Force offers G8 Adjustable Rear Toe Rods and G8 Rear Trailing Arms crafted to optimize handling and control. But that's not all—G Force sells the Upgraded Belt Drive System for the LSA Supercharger for those seeking an extra boost. This unique part promises to heighten the already powerful LS engine's performance. Explore G Force's group of performance parts for the ultimate upgrade for your Pontiac G8.

Finally, G Force has long been known for its heavy-duty transmission crossmembers. The newest crossmember in the lineup is the T56 Magnum XL Crossmember. This custom crossmember is for a ZETA Platform 2010-2015 Chevy Camaro.

Jordan Sampson, G Force's product engineer, noted, "G Force is constantly improving and adding to our product line to make upgrading car and truck performance faster, easier, and more satisfying for the enthusiast. The G Force team always has personal projects underway, which gives us a lot of ideas for improving power and stability, as well as the DIYer's installation experience."

"We're very happy with the products we introduced in Q1 and encourage our customers to check back often to find out what's new. It's always exciting to be a part of the latest automotive performance trends," he concluded.

