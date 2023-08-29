G Force Performance Products Adds Products for the Do-It-Yourselfer

We understand the fun and frustration of that process, which is why we work hard to bring products and parts to our customers that help them complete their projects easier and faster. Tweet this

G Force has also unveiled the addition of four meticulously crafted precision vises, comprising a 4" and 6" milling vise, as well as a 4" and 6" double locking vise. These additions seamlessly complement G Force's Tools and Accessories lineup.

Ford Mustang enthusiasts will be delighted by the introduction of Adjustable Upper and Lower Control Arms designed for the 2005-2014 S197 models. Distinguished by their double adjustable "johnny joint" rod ends, these control arms facilitate pinion angle adjustments post-installation. These newly engineered designs enhance performance and are stronger than the less robust OEM parts.

Jordan Sampson, Project Engineer, expressed enthusiasm over the newest parts and products G Force has added to their eCommerce site. "Everyone on our team enjoys working on cars and trucks to make them perform and handle better. We understand the fun and frustration of that process, which is why we work hard to bring products and parts to our customers that help them complete their projects easier and faster. We think the precision vises and press brake attachments are an example of that and are handy tools in any garage."

He continued, "Adding a couple more parts for Mustang fans is also great. Because they can be adjusted in place, our double-adjustable control arms make it easier to get that critical pinion angle right. Watch for more parts from G Force that are as much about easy installation and fitment as performance."

For more information, please visit G Force Performance Products' official website at crossmembers.com.

About G Force Performance Products: G Force Performance Products is a leading supplier of aftermarket automotive parts, specializing in high-quality components for engine conversions and performance upgrades. With a commitment to customer satisfaction as well as innovation, G Force delivers exceptional products that meet the demands of car professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. For more information, visit crossmembers.com.

G Force Products—Performance engineered from start to finish.

