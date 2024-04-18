G. Robert Harvey honors his father's service in World War II

'Memories from the Out House Mouse – The Personal Diaries of One B-17 Crew' gets new marketing push

WEIMAR, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the nonfiction book "Memories from the Out House Mouse - The Personal Diaries of One B-17 Crew" (published by Trafford Publishing in February of 2007), G. Robert Harvey offers the combined personal diaries of the last World War II combat flight crew of the Boeing B-17-F Flying Fortress named "Out House Mouse." Each of these diaries has been transcribed from the original or from a first generation copy of the original provided by the crew member or his immediate family.

Harvey's father was 1st Lt. E.J. ("Joe") Harvey, the pilot. It was the transcription of his diary that began this project. The lieutenant's notes were hand printed in block capital letters and an effort has been made to retain that personality in this transcription. For each combat mission, the lieutenant also included carefully cut and folded newspaper accounts, which have also been transcribed and where possible, the source newspaper identified. An effort has been made to duplicate the newsprint type, column size and position as much as possible to retain the look of his original diary.

Six others provided Harvey with copies of their diaries, which he included transcriptions of in this combined record. Because the author's father provided an entry for every day, even when not flying, and because his diary covers the longest period of time, until the middle of June 1945, his diary provides the date stamp and serves as the basis for all of the other records. The "Out House Mouse" flew missions over Berlin and Dresden, striking oil facilities, marshalling yards, U-boat pens, airfields, rail centers and bridges. The crew also evacuated freed allied prisoners of war.

Photographs from these articles have been electronically scanned and reproduced here.

"I extend a very sincere thank-you to all of these men and their families who have freely shared this portion of their family's history with me," Harvey says. "May the world never forget the sacrifices of all the men these few pages represent."

About the Author

Born in Boone, Iowa, in April 1945, G. Robert Harvey is the second of four children. Following his active duty services in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, Harvey graduated as an electrical engineer and has worked for a major west coast utility company for over 30 years. He currently lives in northern California.

