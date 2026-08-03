G-W Announces 205 New Automotive Training Videos Aligned to ASE Education Foundation Priority-1 MAST Tasks

New video library gives automotive instructors and students visual demonstrations of essential shop skills using current vehicles, equipment, and tools.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W) is pleased to announce the availability of 205 new automotive videos designed to help students master the Priority-1 Master Automobile Service Technology (MAST) Tasks from the ASE Education Foundation. The videos were filmed in the automotive shop at Capital Region BOCES under the guidance of Brian LaCroix, coauthor of Modern Automotive Technology. The videos feature BOCES students demonstrating proper hands-on techniques.

"We are grateful to Brian LaCroix, his instructor colleagues Scott Tessier and Kyle Harrington, and Capital Region BOCES administration and students for their support, time, talent, and use of their state-of-the-art facility," said Erin Brennan, G-W's Senior Acquisitions Editor. "The videos are an amazing addition to our catalog and we know that automotive programs across the country will benefit greatly from these skill demonstrations."

The ASE Education Foundation identifies Priority-1 Tasks as those skills that industry is expecting of entry level technicians. By creating videos for the Priority-1 MAST Tasks, G-W is supporting student training of these key/essential skills.

"Filming these videos in our automotive shop allowed us to demonstrate the Priority-1 MAST Tasks using the vehicles, tools, and equipment students are likely to encounter in today's shops," said Brian LaCroix. "As an instructor, I know how valuable it is for students to see a procedure performed correctly before they try it themselves. These videos give teachers a practical way to introduce, reinforce, and review essential skills while helping students build confidence for shop class and their future careers."

The videos feature the latest vehicles, equipment, and tools, and each demonstration is designed to model safe, accurate, industry-aligned procedures. Instructors can use the videos to introduce new concepts, prepare students before shop activities, support differentiated instruction, and provide visual reinforcement for students who benefit from seeing techniques performed before attempting them independently.

Video-based instruction plays an increasingly important role in a successful automotive learning environment. Clear demonstrations help students observe tool selection and placement, body position, safety practices, diagnostic steps, and repair procedures. When paired with classroom instruction, guided practice, and instructor feedback, videos can strengthen student confidence and improve readiness for shop performance, ASE certification, and future careers in the automotive industry.

"These videos help bridge the gap between classroom instruction and hands-on shop performance," said LaCroix. "Students can watch the procedure, understand the expectations, and come into the shop better prepared to practice safely and effectively."

G-W's automotive resources, including Modern Automotive Technology, are built to support students from classroom learning to career preparation. With the addition of 205 new ASE Education Foundation Task-aligned automotive videos, instructors have another powerful tool to help students build technical understanding, develop proper habits, and prepare for success in the shop and beyond. For more information or to request a free sample, contact G-W Customer Service at 800.323.0440 or [email protected].

About Goodheart-Willcox

Goodheart-Willcox provides print and digital instructional resources for career and technical education programs, including automotive education. G-W resources are designed to support instructors, engage students, and help learners build the knowledge and skills needed for success in school, certification pathways, and the workforce. Learn more at www.g-w.com.

About the ASE Education Foundation

The ASE Education Foundation sets the standard for automotive, diesel, and collision repair training in the United States. It accredits more than 1,800 technician education programs reaching over 100,000 students each year and works with schools and employers in every state to connect classroom learning with real careers in the transportation service industry. Learn more at ASEeducationFoundation.org.

Media Contact

Cathy Scheffers, Goodheart-Willcox, 1 800.323.0440, [email protected], https://www.g-w.com

Erin Brennan, Goodheart-Willcox, 1 800.323.0440, [email protected], https://www.g-w.com

SOURCE Goodheart-Willcox