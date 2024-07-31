G-W Publisher and FCCLA Announce Exciting New Partnership

G-W and FCCLA team up to form the FCCLA Challenge Tests, Presented by G-W Publisher

TINLEY PARK, Ill., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-W Publisher, a leader in the development of learning materials and digital solutions for Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS), and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), a national, student-led organization focused on FCS, are joining forces to provide impactful, career-oriented educational opportunities through the FCCLA Challenge Tests, Presented by G-W Publisher.

The Challenge Tests provide opportunities for FCCLA Members to demonstrate college and career readiness skills in FCS and many related occupations. Equipped with the knowledge and skills learned in their FCS courses and through their involvement in FCCLA, members take Challenge Tests and compete with students across the country. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-place event winners are recognized nationally.

To help students prepare for the Challenge Tests, G-W is developing Study Guides in conjunction with FCCLA to help chapter advisers prepare their students. By using authoritative content from G-W's FCS resources, students will have a trusted guide that sets them up for success on the exams.

Each individual Challenge Test is aligned to G-W textbook programs, and the test name reflects the alignment.

Math for Financial Literacy Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Math for Financial Literacy.

The Culinary Math Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's The Culinary Professional.

The Child Development Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Child Development.

The Teaching Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Teaching.

The Apparel: Fashion Design & Construction Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Apparel: Fashion Design & Construction.

The Hospitality Services Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Hospitality Services.

The Housing and Interior Design Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Housing and Interior Design.

The Nutrition Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Nutrition & Wellness for Life.

The Principles of Food Science Challenge: Presented by G-W Publisher. Aligned to G-W's Principles of Food Science.

Trusted since 1921, G-W's instructional materials prepare students for college and careers and cover topics that range from Agriculture, Business, and Health Science to IT, Transportation, and other essential industries, including Family and Consumer Sciences. More than 244,000 students are members of FCCLA across the United States and Puerto Rico. Together, this partnership between G-W and FCCLA demonstrates the power of FCS, highlights the achievements of students, and showcases the wide range of FCS careers that students can choose.

"FCS is an essential field of study. It prepares our future teachers, chefs, designers, nutritionists, and hospitality workers—along with many other key roles in the workplace. The G-W team is excited to be able to support students and FCCLA Advisers with tools from our best-in-class resources that are current, relevant, and proven in the classroom," said Shannon DeProfio, President of G-W Publisher. "Our team looks forward to expanding this program with FCCLA in the coming years to help students showcase their FCS expertise and build skills for their careers."

"Partnering with G-W Publisher for the FCCLA Challenge Tests marks a significant achievement for FCCLA. This collaboration will empower FCCLA Members nationwide to showcase their skills in Family and Consumer Sciences, preparing them for successful futures in diverse career industries. We are thrilled to provide these resources that highlight the value of FCS through FCCLA," said Sandy Spavone, FCCLA CEO.

To learn more about FCCLA, visit www.fcclainc.org. To explore the full line of G-W's FCS resources, go to www.g-w.com.

About Goodheart-Willcox (G-W) Publisher

Established in 1921, G-W develops print and digital instructional materials and professional services for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. Our collaboration with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations provides quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 244,000 members and more than 5,100 chapters from 47 state associations and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.fcclainc.org.

