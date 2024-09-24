G1, Tarana's wireless broadband solution, is now certified and commercially available in the UK through Winncom Technologies

Igor Kurochkin, Winncom's VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing, said, "We're proud to add Tarana G1 to our portfolio in the UK. The platform enables our customers to cost-effectively deliver high-speed broadband and bridge the digital divide more efficiently." Post this

The United Kingdom joins 23 other countries that are deploying ngFWA through more than 250 internet service providers. This is Tarana and Winncom's first step to bring the technology to Europe; G1 will be made available in many EU countries throughout the remainder of the year.

In 2019, the UK government announced a goal to reach 100% of the nation's premises with gigabit-capable broadband service by 2025. The following year that goal was reduced to 85% of premises by 2025, an amendment that's been called a blow to rural communities. 85% coverage of the UK's 29 million premises is roughly 25 million — which is why the coverage goal is more commonly known as "25 by 25" — and overlooks ~4 million homes and businesses that are considered "very hard-to-reach" (VHTR) locations.

ngFWA can ensure that rural communities aren't left behind. Without the extensive timelines and high costs associated with wired connectivity solutions, the UK's service providers can now reach VHTR locations with reliable broadband up to 600 Mbps — far surpassing the required internet speed for most households.

Igor Kurochkin, Winncom's VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing, said, "We're proud to add Tarana G1 to our portfolio in the United Kingdom, and soon the rest of Europe. Already live in other continents we serve, the platform enables our customers to cost-effectively deliver high-speed broadband and bridge the digital divide more efficiently."

"We are excited to officially expand availability of the G1 platform into Europe and appreciate Winncom's continued partnership. Our ngFWA technology will make the difference for hard-to-reach locations in the UK and beyond." added Basil Alwan, Tarana's CEO.

To place an order through Winncom, visit http://www.winncom.eu/manufacturers/tarana-wireless.

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies is a worldwide distributor and provider of complete networking solutions, wireless and wired. Our unmatched expertise in broadband wireless networking products and full range of network infrastructure and access products by the leading industry manufacturers allows us to sell the products and provide complete solutions for various markets and applications.

Winncom Technologies' extensive experience and engineering resources make it possible for us to identify, design and implement the most effective and economical turnkey solutions based on a combination of the latest technologies. With our world-wide presence, Winncom is able to provide the highest level of pre-sale consulting and post-sale engineering support to our customers. For more information on Winncom Technologies, visit http://www.winncom.com.

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at http://www.taranawireless.com.

