G2M Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status to Expand Delivery of Decision Intelligence Solutions

Enables joint go-to-market collaboration with Microsoft sales teams to deliver trusted AI and decision intelligence solutions for enterprise customers.
DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2M Insights today announced that it has achieved co-sell ready status within the Microsoft partner ecosystem, enabling joint go-to-market collaboration with Microsoft sales teams.
G2M delivers decision intelligence solutions that combine human expertise with purpose-built AI to connect data, decisions, and workflows across the enterprise. By embedding these systems directly into how businesses operate, G2M helps leadership teams understand what's working, what's not, and what to do to drive growth.
"Enterprise AI is moving from experimentation to execution," said Derek Azuara, Co-Founder of G2M Insights. "Organizations don't just need more data or better dashboards, they need systems that improve decisions across the business. Our approach combines human expertise with governed AI to deliver decision intelligence that teams can trust and act on. Achieving co-sell ready status with Microsoft reflects that focus."
Through the Microsoft co-sell program, G2M can work directly with Microsoft field sellers to bring its decision intelligence solutions to enterprise customers across industries including telecommunications, technology, and private equity portfolio companies.
Unlike traditional analytics tools or standalone AI copilots, G2M's solutions are designed to operate within the workflows that drive the business, enabling faster alignment, clearer accountability, and more consistent execution across revenue functions.
The company continues to expand deployments with enterprise and upper mid-market customers, supporting use cases across sales performance, pricing, and digital channel optimization.
Media Contact
Garrett Sznip, G2M Insights, 1 8664262947, [email protected], https://g2m.ai
SOURCE G2M Insights
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