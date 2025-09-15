G2M Insights Appoints Gregg Sutherland Chair of its Board of Advisors

Gregg brings a rare combination of boardroom perspective and operating rigor. As we scale Overwatch™ and expand enterprise partnerships, his guidance will help us translate AI advances into measurable go-to-market impact for our customers. Post this

"Gregg brings a rare combination of boardroom perspective and operating rigor," said Garrett Sznip, Co-Founder at G2M Insights. "As we scale Overwatch™ and expand enterprise partnerships, his guidance will help us translate AI advances into measurable go-to-market impact for our customers."

"G2M is solving a hard, valuable problem: turning fragmented enterprise data into decisions that move the revenue needle," said Gregg Sutherland. "I'm excited to help the team accelerate the roadmap and customer outcomes as Chair of the Board of Advisors."

The appointment follows a year of momentum for G2M Insights, which was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list at #1,998 overall and #37 in Artificial Intelligence & Data.

About G2M Insights

G2M Insights helps enterprises turn go-to-market complexity into clarity. The company's Overwatch™ platform unifies data, predictive analytics, and AI-powered decision support into a single experience, enabling marketing, sales, and customer success teams to anticipate needs, prioritize actions, and close execution gaps. Headquartered in Denver, G2M pairs advanced AI and machine learning with deep industry expertise to deliver actionable insights and sustained growth. Learn more at https://www.g2m.ai

