G2M Insights completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for its Analyzr platform

Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit is an important milestone for us, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to being a trusted analytics partner to all of our clients.

Assure the design and effectiveness of controls in place at a service organization;

Demonstrate the company's ability to adhere to critical security practices;

Provide detailed information about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, confidentiality, processing, and privacy.

This achievement validates and reinforces our commitment to keeping our customers' data safe, secure, and available in the Analyzr platform. Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to maintain and build on the highest levels of security and compliance.

"We're thrilled to have obtained our SOC 2 unqualified opinion" said Derek Azuara, co-founder and Chief Information Security Officer of G2M Insights. "Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit is an important milestone for us, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to being a trusted analytics partner to all of our clients."

In addition to ensuring all employees complete and continue an ongoing security training program, G2M Insights is committed to:

Employing best practices when handling customer data;

Working with industry leading security firms to perform annual network and application layer penetration tests;

Utilizing a variety of data security and vulnerability checks throughout the software development lifecycle;

Encrypting all data both in-transit using TLS and at rest as appropriate.

A copy of the SOC 2 audit report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.

About Analyzr

Analyzr™ is a software-as-a-service offering by G2M Insights focused on making machine learning analytics simple and secure for midmarket and enterprise customers, that may not have a full-fledged data science team. For most B2B sales and marketing predictive analytics, Analyzr provides a streamlined solution connecting data sources, predictive models, and production systems of record with real-time predictive analytics.

For more information visit https://analyzr.ai

About G2M Insights

G2M Insights is a Denver-based business and technology consulting firm. We focus on developing tailored solutions that help Enterprise clients leverage their data ecosystem to improve their go-to-market strategy, operations, and execution. Our professionals bring deep expertise in Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Technology to support our clients in all areas at the intersection of go-to-market strategy, digital transformation, and AI enablement.

For more information visit https://g2m.ai.

