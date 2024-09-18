G2M Insights Named a 2024 Fast 50 Company by Denver Business Journal

We are truly grateful to be recognized as a Fast 50 company. This acknowledgment highlights the commitment and effort of our entire team. We have experienced substantial growth, and we are eager to maintain this momentum. Post this

"We are truly grateful to be recognized as a Fast 50 company," said Derek Azuara, co-founder of G2M Insights. "This acknowledgment highlights the commitment and effort of our entire team. We have experienced substantial growth, and we are eager to maintain this momentum."

"Working with G2M Insights has had a tremendous impact on our go-to-market effectiveness" says Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos Fiber. "They have a deep understanding of go-to-market strategy and execution, and we rely on G2M to deliver the analytics and insights that enable us to make strategic decisions for our growth."

To see the full list of finalists, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/.

Media Contact

Jason Pitre, G2M Insights, 1 8008926407, [email protected], https://g2m.ai

SOURCE G2M Insights