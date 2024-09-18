G2M Insights Named a 2024 Fast 50 Company by Denver Business Journal

Prestigious List Captures the Region's Fastest-Growing, Private Companies
DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go2Market Insights d/b/a G2M Insights, a go-to-market AI firm focused on supporting go-to-market strategy and execution for sales and marketing teams has been named to the 2024 Fast 50 by Denver Business Journal.
The Fast 50 List for 2024 identifies the top 50 privately-owned Denver metro area companies with the highest growth based on revenue from 2021 to 2023. This recognizes G2M Insights' rapid growth and accomplishments as one of the leading startups in the Denver area.
"We are truly grateful to be recognized as a Fast 50 company," said Derek Azuara, co-founder of G2M Insights. "This acknowledgment highlights the commitment and effort of our entire team. We have experienced substantial growth, and we are eager to maintain this momentum."
"Working with G2M Insights has had a tremendous impact on our go-to-market effectiveness" says Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos Fiber. "They have a deep understanding of go-to-market strategy and execution, and we rely on G2M to deliver the analytics and insights that enable us to make strategic decisions for our growth."
To see the full list of finalists, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/.
