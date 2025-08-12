G2M Insights Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is not just a reflection of our growth, it's a validation of our mission. With Overwatch™, we're reimagining how market-facing teams turn data into action, delivering contextual insights that connect strategy to execution and help GTM leaders operate with precision. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is not just a reflection of our growth, it's a validation of our mission," said Pierre Elisseeff, Co-Founder of G2M Insights. "With Overwatch™, we're reimagining how market-facing teams turn data into action, delivering contextual insights that connect strategy to execution and help GTM leaders operate with precision. This honor belongs to every member of our team and to our forward-thinking customers."

Since its inception, G2M Insights has supported enterprise market-facing teams across technology, media, telecom, manufacturing, and private equity sectors in turning GTM complexity into clarity. Overwatch extends that impact by bringing together data unification, predictive analytics, and AI-powered decision support into a single platform experience empowering marketing, sales, and customer success teams to anticipate needs, prioritize actions, and close execution gaps.

Milestones contributing to G2M's Inc. 5000 recognition include:

Achieved sustained multi-year growth that placed G2M among the top 40 AI & Data companies and top 30 in its region on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Expanded into new enterprise verticals and partnerships with several Fortune 1000 firms.

Continued investment in its proprietary G2M platform including Overwatch™ and machine learning infrastructure.

Pioneered industry-first innovations in analytics automation using knowledge graphs and generative AI.

Inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 places G2M Insights in elite company alongside past honorees such as Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle, companies that have gone on to reshape industries and influence the future of business. This first-time appearance reflects not only G2M's financial performance, but also its growing impact on data-driven go-to-market innovation.

The full Inc. 5000 list will be published on August 12, 2025, at www.inc.com/inc5000, with complete rankings and company profiles. G2M Insights will celebrate the achievement with customers, employees, and partners in a series of events and content throughout the fall.

As Overwatch gains traction across G2M's enterprise engagements, the company is poised to shape the next era of intelligent go-to-market execution.

About G2M Insights

G2M Insights is a Denver-based leader in business analytics, combining advanced AI and machine learning with deep industry expertise to deliver actionable insights. Recognized for its innovative platform and consultative approach, G2M helps enterprises enhance their go-to-market strategies and drive sustained growth. Learn more at https://g2m.ai.

