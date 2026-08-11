G2M Insights Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

The opportunity is to combine AI with trusted data, business context and human judgment so leaders can use it for decisions that actually matter. That's where we believe decision intelligence is headed, and it's where we're focused. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is exciting. Making it two years in a row is more meaningful because it demonstrates that we're building something durable," said Pierre Elisseeff, Co-Founder of G2M Insights. "Our clients aren't looking for another AI tool. They're trying to solve important business problems and make better decisions. Our job is to bring together the expertise, data and technology required to give them answers they can trust, and help them turn those answers into action."

That combination is central to G2M's approach. Rather than stopping at a recommendation or a technology deployment, G2M combines business expertise, data engineering and AI software to build decision capabilities inside the client's technology environment, and stays focused on the business outcomes those capabilities are designed to produce.

G2M engagements move from trusted data, to decision intelligence, to action. First, G2M unifies and reconciles data so leaders are working from consistent definitions and a common view of the business. It then applies advanced analytics and AI to explain what is driving performance, surface opportunities and risks, and provide transparent reasoning behind the answers. Finally, G2M works with clients to embed those insights into the workflows and operating decisions that drive results.

Underlying that approach is Trusted AI, G2M's framework for building decision systems leaders can confidently use for high-stakes business decisions. The framework is built on five pillars: Trusted Data Foundation, Transparent Reasoning, Human Oversight, Secure Architecture, and Continuous Validation. Together, they are designed to make AI-generated insights accurate, explainable, auditable and grounded in the context of the business.

"There's an enormous amount of investment going into AI right now, but technology alone doesn't create business value," Elisseeff added. "The opportunity is to combine AI with trusted data, business context and human judgment so leaders can use it for decisions that actually matter. That's where we believe decision intelligence is headed, and it's where we're focused."

G2M's second consecutive Inc. 5000 appearance follows continued investment in its decision intelligence capabilities and its work helping enterprise clients turn data and AI into measurable business outcomes across communications, technology, manufacturing, private equity and other data-intensive industries.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The annual list has become one of the most widely recognized benchmarks of entrepreneurial growth in the country.

About G2M Insights

G2M Insights builds decision intelligence solutions that help enterprise leaders turn complex data into confident action. Combining deep business expertise, data engineering and Trusted AI, G2M helps clients understand what's happening, why it's happening and what to do next. Its solutions span go-to-market strategy and execution, performance intelligence, predictive analytics and AI-enabled decision support. G2M serves enterprise clients across communications, technology, manufacturing, private equity and other data-intensive industries. Learn more at https://g2m.ai or read about the Trusted AI framework at https://g2m.ai/trusted-ai/.

Media Contact

Garrett Sznip, G2M Insights, 1 8664262947, [email protected], https://g2m.ai

SOURCE G2M Insights