G2M Insights Secures Groundbreaking Patent for Predictive Analytics and Data Security Innovation

"This patent represents a significant milestone for G2M Insights," said Pierre Elisseeff, Co-Founder of G2M Insights. "It embodies our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that combine enterprise-grade data security with unparalleled predictive capabilities. Businesses can now analyze complex datasets with confidence, knowing their data is protected within a zero-trust framework."

Key features of G2M's technology include:

•Client-Side Encoding: Sensitive data is encrypted and decoded exclusively on the client side, ensuring that PII never leaves the secure boundary of the user's environment.

•Modular Predictive Analytics: A flexible, scalable system that integrates seamlessly with enterprise tools such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms and data warehouses.

•Enhanced User Accessibility: Simplified interfaces tailored for business analysts, enabling effective use of machine learning models without requiring advanced coding expertise.

•Propensity Modeling: Advanced techniques for scoring and modeling business metrics, including customer retention and lead conversion.

These innovations position G2M Insights as a pivotal player in helping businesses navigate the complexities of modern data-driven decision-making while adhering to stringent privacy regulations like GDPR.

"The issuance of this patent underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with tools that not only analyze but also secure their data in transformative ways," said Derek Azuara, Co-Founder of G2M Insights. "It reflects our vision to lead the market in delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient analytics solutions."

G2M Insights continues to set the standard in predictive analytics, leveraging proprietary technology to help enterprises drive growth and optimize performance. For more information, visit www.g2m.ai.

About G2M Insights

G2M Insights is a Denver-based leader in business analytics, combining advanced AI and machine learning with deep industry expertise to deliver actionable insights. Recognized for its innovative platform and consultative approach, G2M helps enterprises enhance their go-to-market strategies and drive sustained growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Garrett Sznip

Partner

G2M Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (800) 892-6407

