GA Group Hires Retail Expert Seth Marks as SVP, Head of Wholesale Solutions

Tim Shilling, President of GA Group's Retail, Wholesale & Industrial Solutions division, expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Marks: "Seth is an accomplished merchant leader, widely recognized for his partner-centric and innovative approach to strategic merchandising. He brings a dynamic background with an impressive reputation as a venerable turnaround executive and deal maker for several highly recognized retail and wholesale organizations in the U.S. We are excited to add Seth to our management team."

"I am excited to collaborate with GA Group's exceptional team to further strengthen its position as the leading wholesale liquidation provider in the industry," said Marks. "Our goal is to maximize value creation for our partners, enhance recoveries, and expand our global disposition network with high-quality buyers and innovative liquidation solutions. We aim to be the preferred partner for financial professionals, retailers, and consumer product companies looking to monetize inventory quickly and efficiently."

Prior to Big Lots, Marks held several prominent positions including as CEO of Hilco Wholesale Solutions, CEO of Talon Merchant Capital, Turnaround CEO of Liquidation World, Head of Off-Price at Sears Holdings, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tuesday Morning Stores, and Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Strategic Initiatives at Overstock.com. He began his career in the off-price industry in 1994.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held, global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts value, monetize, lend against, or acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Advisory | Retail | Wholesale & Industrial | Real Estate

More information can be found at: http://www.gagroup.com

