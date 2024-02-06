G.A. Rogers & Associates Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards

It's an honor to be recognized for providing a great experience for the employers and professionals who trust us to help them grow their companies and careers. Post this

G.A. Rogers & Associates received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 100% of placed job candidates, doubling the industry's average of 50%.

G.A. Rogers & Associates received a Net Promoter® Score from talent, more than triple the average of 30 in 2023.

Best of Staffing winners like G.A. Rogers & Associates have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. On average, customers who work with winning agencies are more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We're thrilled to earn these prestigious awards for a third consecutive year," said G.A. Rogers & Associates Vice President, Ashli Fernandez. "It's an honor to be recognized for providing a great experience for the employers and professionals who trust us to help them grow their companies and careers."

"By consistently focusing on what matters most to each person that interacts with our brand—and leveraging G.A. Rogers & Associates' proven processes, cutting-edge technology, and robust network —we're proud to help our professionals reach their goals," continued Fernandez. "We look forward to developing new ways to deliver world-class service and exceptional results to our valued clients and candidates."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About G.A. Rogers & Associates

A division of PrideStaff, G.A. Rogers & Associates specializes in executive and professional recruiting. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on G.A. Rogers & Associates services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://ga-rogers.com/

SOURCE G.A. Rogers & Associates