Gabion Supply Releases "Tips for Unique Gabion Wall Designs"

This guide offers an overview of gabion wall designs by covering the benefits of using gabions and ways to make a gabion wall design stand out.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabion Supply has announced the release of its latest resource "Tips for Unique Gabion Wall Designs." This resource provides insight into unique gabion wall designs by discussing the benefits of gabions, material ideas for gabion walls, and different types of gabion wall designs.
Gabion walls solve many landscaping problems and offer flexibility in the design structure. Using gabions provides benefits including affordability, sustainability, aesthetically pleasing, longevity, and environmental mindfulness. Gabion walls can be constructed in a multitide of ways including tall walls, plant growing walls, columns, curved walls, succulent beds, and retaining walls. Consumers can also add lighting and water elements to gabion walls for a custom touch.
"Thanks to the metal cage material that makes up the primary structure of gabion walls, the structures can be surprisingly unique in your landscape," according to Gabion Supply. For a unique look, gabions can be filled with a variety of materials including shells, driftwood, old wine bottles, rusty objects, glass stone, natural stone, PVC pipes, clay, straw, and old cans. Gabion walls help to recycle materials that might have otherwise ended up in a landfill by using them as filler material.
About Gabion Supply:
Since 2012, Gabion Supply has supplied consumers with geomaterials, gabions, and construction equipment. We offer a wide range of gabions available in standard and custom sizes, wire gauges, and finishes. Our products are used by a variety of customers including landscapers, architects, contractors, builders, federal agencies, excavators, and farmers.
