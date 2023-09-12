Gabriel Marketing Group and GridPoint Selected as Finalist in PR News' PR Platinum Awards

A finalist for Sustainability Campaign of the Year, Gabriel Marketing Group's and GridPoint's comprehensive one-year PR program combined media relations, analyst relations, speaking engagements and industry awards

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations, and GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings, today announced their joint selection as a finalist in PR News' Platinum PR Awards, in the Sustainability Campaign of the Year category. GMG and GridPoint are recognized for their one-year PR program of media relations, analyst relations, speaking engagements and industry awards that dramatically increased GridPoint's share of voice in media coverage vs. GridPoint's top four competitors.

"Being named a finalist with our partner GridPoint for a prestigious PR News Platinum PR Award is not just an acknowledgment of excellence; it's a testament to the transformative power of strategic communication," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "Our collaborative efforts have not only elevated GridPoint's voice in the media landscape but also advanced the cause of sustainable energy solutions. This recognition reaffirms our shared commitment to driving positive change and inspiring innovation within the industry."

PR News' Platinum PR Awards program is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of PR. It honors individuals, teams, and organizations for their exceptional work in various PR-related categories, such as media relations, social media campaigns, crisis communication and more. The program aims to highlight and celebrate the best practices and innovations in the PR industry. Winners will be announced in Oct. 2023.

GMG's newest recognition continues its winning streak of industry accolades for its public relations work on behalf of clients. It follows GMG's Ragan and PR Daily's 2023 Top Agencies Award as the sole winner in the Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year category, three 2023 dotCOMM Awards, two 2023 AVA Digital Awards and five 2022 MarCom Awards.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that support rapid and long-term growth – from go-to-market strategy to media relations to demand generation, digital marketing automation and content development. With foundational expertise in technology and a passion for innovations that define new markets, GMG operates with agility, flexibility, and adaptability to help its clients increase market awareness and grow sales. Since 2011, GMG has successfully partnered with more than 300 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 25 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions, and earned more than 90 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal, a Certified HubSpot Gold agency partner, and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group