Gabriel Marketing Group Launches New Website with All-new Design and Packaging of Its Strategic Communications Services

GMG's new website aligns its market strategy, public relations, analyst relations, social media and content development services with its mission of uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth, mission-driven organizations, today launched its new website featuring an all-new design and and all-new packaging of its market strategy, public relations, analyst relations, social media and content development services.

"With our new website, we've created a new user experience and packaged our services in a way that demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our mission of uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "We aim to convey not just the essence of our services but also our dedication to assisting our visionary clients catalyze meaningful change and empower the relentless pursuit of progress."

In redesigning its website and how it presents its services, GMG applied its own successful, proprietary methodology for defining and clarifying brands. The new website features a user experience enriched with carefully selected imagery, bright colors and compelling messaging, creating a powerful tool for communicating GMG's value proposition. By leveraging humanity-driven symbolism, GMG strives to convey its services more clearly and establish emotional connections with both existing and potential clients, reinforcing the PR agency's position as an industry leader in delivering impactful communications solutions.

Since 2011, GMG has successfully partnered with more than 300 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 25 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions and earned more than 95 industry awards of excellence for its work, including Ragan and PR Daily's 2023 Top Agencies Award, three 2023 dotCOMM Awards, two 2023 AVA Digital Awards and five 2022 MarCom Awards.

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth, mission-driven organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, we increase our clients' market awareness to rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective customer acquisition, public relations, strategic marketing, branding and communications programs. Our custom-tailored solutions leverage the highest caliber of talent, technique and differentiated technology to deliver measurable results for our clients that align with the unique KPIs that matter most to them. Since 2011, GMG has successfully partnered with more than 300 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 25 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions and earned more than 95 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal, a Certified HubSpot Gold agency partner, and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.

