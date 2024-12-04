Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Three 2024 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Writing

GMG's one Platinum award and two Gold awards recognize the agency's work in writing impactful client articles and securing their high-profile publication.

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth companies and organizations, today announced it won three 2024 MarCom Awards for writing insightful client articles and successfully securing their publication. The newest awards brings GMG's total industry awards won since 2011 to 99 for its growth marketing, content development and public relations work on behalf of its clients.

"These three MarCom Award wins highlight our commitment to creating thought leadership that helps our clients truly stand out," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "As AI becomes widely adopted, there's no replacing original, high-quality content – it's the real game-changer for brand impact, SEO and engagement. As we gear up for 2025, we're doubling down on bold storytelling and using innovative platforms to amplify our clients' voices, creating narratives that resonate with their audiences and drive measurable results."

GMG's 2024 MarCom Awards wins include:

Platinum: Best Contributed Article Series: A two-part series published at Forbes about the transformative impact of AI agents in personal investing and their role in reshaping deep financial intelligence.

Gold: Best Contributed Article: An article published at Forbes about how municipal governments can adapt and transform their budgeting practices in times of fiscal deficits.

Gold: Best Contributed Article: An article published in Government Technology Insider that explores how state and local governments can integrate AI technologies while prioritizing risk management.

The annual Marcom Awards program, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. The 2024 Marcom Awards competition received more than 5,000 entries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers in the U.S., Canada and other countries.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations, uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo. Offering a full spectrum of PR and marketing services required for rapid and long-term growth – from media relations, thought leadership, analyst relations, go-to market strategy and content development – GMG has successfully partnered with more than 400 growth-oriented clients since 2011 and earned more than 100 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is a Certified HubSpot Gold agency partner and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group