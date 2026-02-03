Gabriela Mendoza of HR Direct Services Inc. Wins 2025 Spirit of the Entrepreneur® Award for Service-Based Excellence

"Entrepreneurship is about showing up every day, solving problems, and never losing sight of the people you serve." Post this

Mendoza's nimble, hands-on leadership style has positioned HRDS as a company on the rise—known for responsiveness, integrity, and results in an increasingly competitive workforce landscape. Her ability to scale while staying people-focused has fueled consistent growth and long-term client relationships.

"Entrepreneurship is about showing up every day, solving problems, and never losing sight of the people you serve," said Mendoza. "This recognition reflects the incredible team behind HRDS and our shared commitment to deliver results."

Adding to the momentum, HR Direct Services Inc. was also recognized by Google as a leading HR Services Firm in Fontana, based entirely on verified reviews from actual customers. The distinction underscores the company's reputation for exceptional service and real-world impact across the communities it serves.

Together, these two honors mark a defining moment for HR Direct Services Inc. and provide powerful momentum for 2026, as the company continues to expand its footprint, strengthen partnerships, and invest in innovative workforce solutions.

About HR Direct Services, Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, California, HR Direct Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing and recruitment firm specializing in customized workforce solutions across multiple industries. Since 2014, HRDS has connected thousands of job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities while helping employers build strong, dependable teams.

