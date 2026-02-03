Gabriela Mendoza of HR Direct Services Inc. Wins 2025 Spirit of the Entrepreneur® Award for Service-Based Excellence

HR Direct Services President Gabriela Mendoza received the Spirit of the Entrepreneur® Award, recognizing her for building one of the fastest-growing HR staffing services firms in the Inland Empire. Coupled with recent Google recognition for building a stellar reputation, HR Direct Services is poised for growth and success in 2026!
ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriela Mendoza, Founder and President of HR Direct Services Inc. (HRDS), has been named the Service-Based Entrepreneur Award recipient as part of the prestigious 2025 Spirit of the Entrepreneur® Awards, recognizing outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in the Inland Empire business community.
Selected from nearly 300 nominees and 29 finalists, Mendoza was honored for building one of the region's most trusted and fastest-growing HR staffing services firms. Founded in 2014, HR Direct Services Inc. began with a single office and a simple belief: the right people drive performance, productivity, and long-term success for employers.. Through perseverance, adaptability, and a relentless work ethic, Mendoza has expanded the company into six offices with partnerships across multiple states, serving national brands such as Monster Energy, Target, and Walmart.
Mendoza's nimble, hands-on leadership style has positioned HRDS as a company on the rise—known for responsiveness, integrity, and results in an increasingly competitive workforce landscape. Her ability to scale while staying people-focused has fueled consistent growth and long-term client relationships.
"Entrepreneurship is about showing up every day, solving problems, and never losing sight of the people you serve," said Mendoza. "This recognition reflects the incredible team behind HRDS and our shared commitment to deliver results."
Adding to the momentum, HR Direct Services Inc. was also recognized by Google as a leading HR Services Firm in Fontana, based entirely on verified reviews from actual customers. The distinction underscores the company's reputation for exceptional service and real-world impact across the communities it serves.
Together, these two honors mark a defining moment for HR Direct Services Inc. and provide powerful momentum for 2026, as the company continues to expand its footprint, strengthen partnerships, and invest in innovative workforce solutions.
About HR Direct Services, Inc.
Headquartered in Ontario, California, HR Direct Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing and recruitment firm specializing in customized workforce solutions across multiple industries. Since 2014, HRDS has connected thousands of job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities while helping employers build strong, dependable teams.
Media Contact
Marc Wymar, HR Direct Services, Inc., 1 (909) 505-8015, [email protected], https://hrdirectservices.com/
SOURCE HR Direct Services, Inc.
Share this article