Gabriela Raful, Esq. Elected to the Pennsylvania Bar Association Board of Governors

Galfand Berger LLP proudly announces that Senior Partner Gabriela Raful, Esq. has been elected to the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Board of Governors for the 2025–2028 term.

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PBA Board of Governors is responsible for recommending policies and positions on important legal and public issues and carrying them out as established and approved by the House of Delegates. The Board also sets and oversees the budget, supervises PBA sections and committees, and helps shape the organization's priorities and direction.

Ms. Raful is a top-rated personal injury attorney with a focus on workers' compensation, personal injury, and product liability. She has recovered millions of dollars for her clients.

In 2018, she was selected to join the prestigious PBA Bar Leadership Institute, becoming the first attorney from Berks. She has remained deeply involved in the PBA, currently serving as a Council member for the Workers' Compensation Section. She is also active in other sections and committees such as the Minority Bar Section and the Civil Litigation Section.

Outside of PBA, Gabby is also active on committees related to the appointment of federal judges and jury participation initiatives, including work with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania's community outreach committee.

Her dedication to public service was recognized with the 2019 PBA Pro Bono Award, highlighting her commitment to expanding access to justice for underserved individuals.

Ms. Raful made local history as the first racial minority, the youngest person, and the first naturalized citizen to be elected President of the Berks County Bar Association (BCBA) in 2023. She currently chairs the BCBA Jury Diversity Committee and is a past recipient of the 2017 BCBA Presidential Award of Merit for her outstanding service and pro bono contributions.

