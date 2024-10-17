Gabriele Gorelli MW and Business Strategies join forces with Golden Vines 2024 to promote the excellence of Italian Wine

The partnership with Gabriele Gorelli MW is an extraordinary ambassador of Italian wine globally, and our collaboration is the perfect synergy for the internationalization of the italian wine . Golden Vines is a globally significant event, offering an exclusive opportunity for Italian production." Post this

On October 25 and 26, 2024, Gabriele Gorelli MW will lead two key events at the Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid, showcasing some of Italy's most prestigious wineries. These events will offer a unique opportunity to present the best of Italian wine production to an international audience of collectors and fine wine enthusiasts.

Masterclass "A Journey through Italy's Finest" – Friday, October 25

A guided journey led by Gabriele Gorelli MW through six of the most iconic Italian wines. Esteemed producers like Passopisciaro, Roagna, Il Marroneto, Argiano, Borgogno, and Casanova di Neri will present recent vintages, offering an experience of extraordinary quality and uniqueness.

"Italian Icons Lunch" – Saturday, October 26

An exclusive lunch will feature historic vintages from some of Italy's most renowned wineries: Biondi Santi, Ferrari Trento, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta Sette Ponti, Vietti, and San Leonardo.

A partnership for the promotion of Italian wine

"Golden Vines is an extraordinary opportunity to bring the excellence of Italian wine into the international spotlight. With the support of Business Strategies, we can showcase our finest products in a context that celebrates the world's most prestigious wines," said Gabriele Gorelli MW.

Silvana Ballotta, CEO of Business Strategies, added: "The partnership with Gabriele Gorelli MW is a great source of pride for us. Gabriele is an extraordinary ambassador of Italian wine globally, and our collaboration is the perfect synergy for the internationalization of the sector. Under the Gerard Basset Foundation's leadership, Golden Vines is a globally significant event, offering an exclusive opportunity for Italian wine."

The global success of Italian wine is no longer just a matter of tradition but of strategy, innovation, and synergy among all industry stakeholders. Events like Golden Vines 2024 provide an ideal platform to affirm Italy's central role in the international wine scene, a rapidly evolving sector.

While quality and regional identity remain fundamental, only through appropriate development programs and active collaboration between producers, experts, and key players in the entire supply chain can Italian wine overcome current challenges, strengthen its presence with greater vision and force, and solidify its uniqueness, strength, and prestige on the global stage.

Golden Vines

An annual event organized by the Gerard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons, celebrating the global excellence of fine wines and rare spirits. The event includes charity auctions, exclusive masterclasses, and gala evenings, attracting the most important experts and collectors in the sector. Part of the auction proceeds will be allocated to scholarships for the training of young sommeliers and hospitality professionals.

Gabriele Gorelli MW

Born in 1984, Gabriele Gorelli is one of Italy's most esteemed wine experts and the first Italian Master of Wine. Born and raised in Montalcino, his passion for wine was sparked by his paternal grandfather, a Brunello producer. Today, Gabriele Gorelli MW is the Brand Ambassador for Golden Vines and holds prestigious roles in the wine world as a strategic consultant and communicator. His work includes international collaborations, making him a central figure in promoting Italian wine globally.

Business Strategies

A leading consultancy in the promotion and internationalization of Italian wine. Founded and led by Silvana Ballotta, Business Strategies supports wineries in expanding their presence in non-EU markets, developing marketing plans to strengthen their commercial presence. With deep expertise and a vast network of international contacts, Business Strategies is a key partner for the wine sector, promoting and enhancing "Made in Italy" through integrated activities to consolidate markets.

Media Contact

Donatella De Lucia, Business Strategies, 39 3355223125, [email protected], www.bsnstrategies.com

SOURCE Business Strategies