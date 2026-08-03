Gabrielle Lovelace Reimagines Rich Mullins Classic 'Screen Door'

We were not only recording a song that has meant so much to me for a couple decades now, but to play a small part in keeping Rich's legacy alive all these years later is even more special. Post this

"The core of the message is just as relevant as when it was written," Lovelace explains. "The lyrics were inspired by James 2:26, 'For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.' This verse points to the idea that our actions reflect what we believe, and Rich found a really fun and catchy way to say that."

First discovering "Screen Door" as a child listening to her mother's favorite playlist, Lovelace recognizes the song's profound impact on her formative years. "I am a songwriter first and foremost and love creating original work, so it was a very intentional choice for this to be the first cover I've ever done," she explains. "The producers, musicians and I gathered around a microphone and stomped and clapped together. I even got my mom to come in and snap, and my dad played Wurlitzer. I felt like a kid on a playground because we were having a blast, and it was such a full circle moment. We were not only recording a song that has meant so much to me for a couple decades now, but to play a small part in keeping Rich's legacy alive all these years later is even more special."

ABOUT GABRIELLE LOVELACE

With degrees in both English and creative writing, Old Bear Records recording artist Gabrielle Lovelace's lifelong reverence for words is evident. A deep thinker with a quick wit and contagious effervescent joy, she is wise beyond her years. Drawing on life experiences, her songs boast a unique lyrical touch, and her music conjures comparisons to classic artists like Joni Mitchell and Bobbie Gentry. Whether she's delving into philosophical questions with no straightforward answers, making astute observations about coming of age, or melding a bold lyric with a cinematic string-laced melody, Lovelace remains true to who she is: an ambitious dreamer, a grounded believer, a natural poet, and a gifted storyteller.

Lovelace's singles include 2026's "No Pay" and "You Can't Put God in a Box," along with last year's genre-spanning releases "Bob Dylan Rhythm," "It's Gonna Be Yesterday," "Somewhere Between," and her holiday offering, "Let the Christmas Music Play."

ABOUT OLD BEAR RECORDS

New York-based Old Bear Records is home to a diverse roster of artists that range from instrumental, folk, indie rock, gospel, blues, singer/songwriter, and avant-garde. Founded in 2017 by brothers Anthony and Chris Hoisington, alongside business partner Lukas Iverson, Old Bear elevates music that exists off the beaten path. With a dedicated emphasis on artistic expression, the label's fresh, warm approach has resulted in Billboard-charting and GRAMMY®-nominated releases. Known for their unique, poetic, and ethereal recordings, Old Bear Records is rooted in a mission to nurture artists on their creative paths and to release original music that truly resonates with listeners.

For further information, visit gabriellelovelace.com or oldbearrecords.com. Follow Lovelace on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Emily Kohl, Turning Point Media Relations, 1 615-812-3469, [email protected], https://turningpointpr.com

SOURCE GABRIELLE LOVELACE