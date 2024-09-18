Gacitua Bridal Launches A Collection For Brides Who Want To Be Center Stage

Inclusive bridal design house Gacitual Bridal launches Spring/Summer 2025 capsule collection for brides who want to stun on their wedding day.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gacitua Bridal today announced the launch of the inclusive brand's Spring/Summer 2025 capsule collection. This latest offering is a testament to the brand's commitment to designing gowns that evoke confidence and serve as perfect capsules for special moments.
"At Gacitua Bridal, we believe that every woman deserves to look and feel her best on one of the most important days of her life," said Mauva Gacitua, creative director and CEO of Gacitua Bridal. "But this collection is specifically designed for the woman who loves glamor, and who wants to be center stage and stun on her wedding day," added Gacitua.
As Gacitua Bridal's third collection, these pieces continue the brand's tradition of blending fashion psychology with contemporary culture to create gowns that enhance your mood and elevate your special moments. However, Gacitua also drew heavily from the influence of muses, particularly the energy and grace of starlet and climate activist Ariel D. King. The confidence, ambition and elegance of muses like King are woven into the fabric of each gown in this 24-piece capsule collection, to reflect not just the external beauty of the bride but to honor the inner strength and spirit of women as well.
The gowns are also ethically-made with sustainability in mind, reflecting the brand's commitment to both the quality of the garments and the well-being of those who create them.
Gacitua Bridal's Spring/Summer 2025 collection will be available for viewing and purchase at select bridal expos and popups, as well as online through the boutique's freshly redesigned website.
For more information or to view a copy of the collection look book, please visit www.GacituaBridal.com
About Gacitua Bridal
Gacitua Bridal is an inclusive bridal design house that marries fashion psychology with contemporary culture to create evocative, yet timeless gowns. Founded in 2019 by Mauva Gacitua, the brand is dedicated to making every bride feel elegant and confident on her special day.as well as their commitment to supporting women and communities through philanthropic Gacitua Bridal is known for their bespoke M. Gacitua line and their ready-to-wear Gacitua line, initiatives.
For more information on this bridal company, visit www.GacituaBridal.com.
