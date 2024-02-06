GAGE Secures Seed Funding for Workforce Enhancement - Eagle Venture Fund Leads Investment

"Justin is the kind of founder we love to back: he's a highly-experienced leader and serial entrepreneur that's developed a uniquely-better value proposition. GAGE has excellent market traction and is well positioned for success." - Wade Myers, General Partner with Eagle Venture Fund Post this

"We are pleased to invest in GAGE and excited to partner with GAGE's founder, Justin Henshaw. Justin is the kind of founder we love to back: he's a highly-experienced leader and serial entrepreneur that's developed a uniquely-better value proposition with 'Native Impact.' GAGE has excellent market traction and is well positioned for success," said Wade Myers, General Partner with Eagle Venture Fund. "Native Impact," a term coined by Eagle, encapsulates the unique strategy of investing in companies whose core products or services inherently produce the intended impact, thereby eliminating the typical tension between profit and impact.

Justin Henshaw, GAGE founder and CEO, expressed excitement for the financing led by Eagle Venture Fund, "I am genuinely elated to welcome our lead investor onboard. Their strategic vision aligns seamlessly with our mission. This partnership is a testament to the exciting future that lies ahead for our company."

GAGE has ambitious plans and objectives with its initial funding, including additional platform feature development for both the employees and businesses, as well as growing their sales force and integrations.

GAGE has already signed up an impressive number of business clients and has helped increase employee engagement and retention in industries such as restaurant, healthcare, senior living, banking, finance, nonprofit, higher education, accounting, entertainment, and legal.

Chick-fil-A St. Simons Island, Georgia owner/operator Clark Drury expressed how the app is a "convenient way to acknowledge good performance and give feedback on how to improve." Tyrese Holland, Director of Trainings for the restaurant further explains that the app "has effectively increased productivity and efficiency within our team and store."

Visit gagework.com to learn more about GAGE.

Assets:

Logo and photographs here.

About GAGE

GAGE is an enterprise platform and mobile app that is designed to Build a Better Workforce and improve employee recognition and engagement. With the only Universal Employment Score, GAGE is a revolutionary employee engagement platform that celebrates performance in the workplace and gives employees validation for their work. Learn more about GAGE at gagework.com or follow @gagework on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Eagle Venture Fund

Eagle Venture Fund is a global venture capital fund with offices in Dallas, Zurich, and Singapore that seeks significant returns and significant impact by investing in startups in the U.S., Western Europe, and S.E. Asia. Eagle strategically partners with founders who embrace a "Native Impact" approach. Native Impact, a term coined by Eagle, encapsulates the unique strategy of investing in companies whose core products or services inherently produce the intended impact, thereby eliminating the typical tension between profit and impact. For more information about Eagle Venture Fund and their innovative approach, visit https://www.eagleventurefund.com/.

Media Contact

Sara Baker, GAGE, 1 912-428-5879, [email protected], https://www.gagework.com/

SOURCE GAGE