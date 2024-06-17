Gain Adds American Horizon Financial Executive Team, Strengthening Commitment to Healthcare Access for All

"We are thrilled to welcome the American Horizon Financial team to Gain. By combining our strengths in finance, customer service and technology with American Horizon Financial's robust network and expertise, we are poised to deliver even greater value," said Reid Zeising, Gain Founder & CEO. Post this

Gain, originally founded in 2011 as Cherokee Funding, shares this vision. The company has consistently aimed to provide financial options to both healthcare providers and personal injury victims while they await settlement. In 2016, Gain expanded its services with their SaaS-based AI-enhanced platform to provide a more efficient connection for these individuals and the attorneys who represent them with healthcare providers willing to offer necessary care, further aligning with American Horizon Financial's mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome the American Horizon Financial team to the Gain family. These executives align perfectly with our mission to provide access to care for those most in need. By combining our strengths in finance, customer service and technology with American Horizon Financial's robust network and expertise, we are poised to deliver even greater value to healthcare providers, attorneys and plaintiffs across the country," said Reid Zeising, founder and CEO of Gain.

American Horizon Financial's team will integrate with Gain's existing operations, enhancing the company's capabilities and bolstering its nationwide reach, with a strong presence in Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey and Utah.

"Joining forces with Gain represents an exciting new chapter for the American Horizon Financial team. Our shared values and commitment to ensuring access to quality care make this partnership a natural fit. Together, we will continue to support healthcare providers, law firms and disadvantaged plaintiffs, empowering them with the resources they need to thrive," said Lewis Lurie, founder and managing partner of American Horizon Financial.

Adding the American Horizon Financial team underscores Gain's commitment to growth and expansion, filling a crucial provider network gap in the personal injury space and leveraging American Horizon Financial's relationships to drive future revenues. Gain will continue to offer its comprehensive suite of financial solutions, now enhanced by American Horizon Financial's established presence and expertise.

For more information about Gain and the services offered, please go to gainservicing.com.

About Gain

Gain is the leading SaaS-based AI-enhanced revenue cycle management platform for litigated claims in the country, providing managed services and financial solutions to healthcare providers, personal injury attorneys and plaintiffs. Gain's innovative AI-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningfully serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes for all. Gain is the critical hub connecting personal injury stakeholders and simplifying RCM for complex claims. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the playing field with insurance companies for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com.

